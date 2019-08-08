Invest in These 4 T. Rowe Price Mutual Funds Today

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, T. Rowe Price is a renowned, publicly owned investment management firm. The company was founded in 1937 by Thomas Rowe Price, Jr. It managed assets worth $1.12 trillion as of Jun 30, 2018 and prides itself in having more than 7,000 associates, including 608 investment professionals all over the world.

The company is located across 16 countries and four continents, and operates in four continents. It offers a full range of investment planning and guidance tools. The other offerings include mutual funds, sub-advisory services, retirement plans and separate account management for individual clients.

Below we share with you four top-ranked T. Rowe Price mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund - Advisor Class PACOX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of U.S. companies. The fund invests in stocks from each industry in similar weightings as the S&P 500. PACOX has returned 20.9% on a year-to-date basis.

Ann M. Holcomb is the fund manager of PACOX since 2015.

T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund PREFX aims to raise after-tax capital growth by mostly investing in common stocks. The fund focuses mostly on investing in technology companies. PREFX has returned 28.1% on a year-to-date basis.

As of June 2019, PREFX held 375 issues with 3.09% of its assets invested in Amazon.com Inc.

T. Rowe Price Inflation Protected Bond Fund PRIPX aims to offer inflation protection and income by mainly investing in inflation-protected debt securities. Therefore the fund invests most of its assets in inflation-protected bonds, with a focus on bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury. A fifth of these investments in inflation-protected bonds may be issued by foreign governments or non-U.S. companies. PRIPX has returned 6.5% on a year-to-date basis.

PRIPX has an expense ratio of 0.41% compared with the category average of 0.75%.

T. Rowe Price Spectrum Income Fund RPSIX aims for a high level of current income with reasonable variation in share price. The fund invests in a diverse group of T. Rowe Price domestic bond funds, foreign bond funds, a money market fund and an income-oriented stock fund. RPSIX has returned 8.4% on a year-to-date basis.

RPSIX has an expense ratio of 0.62% compared with the category average of 1.03%.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all T. Rowe Price mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

