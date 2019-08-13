Invesco's (IVZ) July AUM Rises on Higher Money Market Assets

InvescoIVZ has announced its assets under management (AUM) for July 2019. The company's preliminary month-end AUM of $1,198.7 billion increased slightly from the prior month.



The rise was mainly driven by non-management fee earning AUM inflows, favorable market returns, increase in money market AUM and reinvested distributions. These were partly offset by net long-term outflows. Also, foreign-exchange movement lowered the month's AUM by $4.6 billion.



Invesco's preliminary average total AUM through Jul 31 was $1,202.8 billion while preliminary average active AUM totaled $929.7 billion.



At the end of the month, the company's Equity AUM decreased marginally to $572.9 billion from June. Also, Alternatives AUM declined 1.2% to $187.6 billion.



However, Balanced AUM and Fixed Income AUM for July were $64.7 billion and $274.3 billion, increasing nearly 1% and 0.3%, respectively. Also, Money Market AUM of $99.2 billion grew 3.7% sequentially.



Improving AUM balance, strategic acquisitions and increasing global presence augur well for the company's prospects.



Performance of Other Asset Managers



Franklin Resources BEN has also announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $709.5 billion for July. Results display nearly 1% decrease from the $715.2 billion recorded as of Jun 30, 2019. Modest net outflows mainly led to this downside. Also, the figure fell 3.3% year on year.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $63.1 billion as of Jul 31, 2019, up 1.2% from the prior-month. Market appreciation of $794 million and net inflows of $255 million were partly offset by a conversion of $119 million from certain institutional accounts to model-based portfolios (excluded from AUM) and distributions of $181 million.



AllianceBernstein AB announced preliminary AUM of $585 billion for July 2019, up 0.7% from last month. The increase was driven by to market appreciation and net inflows.



