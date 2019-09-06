Quantcast

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue (RDIV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (Symbol: RDIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.84, changing hands as high as $36.85 per share. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RDIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco S&amp;P Ultra Dividend Revenue 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RDIV's low point in its 52 week range is $31.7297 per share, with $39.929 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.82.

