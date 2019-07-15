Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Invesco Senior Income Trust ( VVR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.24, the dividend yield is 6.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVR was $4.24, representing a -2.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.36 and a 13.98% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

