Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Invesco Senior Income Trust ( VVR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.2, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VVR was $4.2, representing a -5.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.44 and a 12.9% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

