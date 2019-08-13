Invesco Plc (IVZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Invesco Plc ( IVZ ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IVZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.06, the dividend yield is 7.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVZ was $16.06, representing a -36.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.19 and a 4.42% increase over the 52 week low of $15.38.

IVZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). IVZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports IVZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.57%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF ( PHDG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHDG with an decrease of -2.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IVZ at 100%.