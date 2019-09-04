Invesco Mortgage Capital's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9376), with shares changing hands as low as $27.19 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, IVR.PRB was trading at a 11.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 41.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Wednesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRB) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are trading flat.
