Invesco Mortgage Capital Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 6/28/19, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4844, payable on 7/25/19. As a percentage of IVR.PRA's recent share price of $26.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.86%, so look for shares of IVR.PRA to trade 1.86% lower - all else being equal - when IVR.PRA shares open for trading on 6/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.43%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR.PRA shares, versus IVR:
Below is a dividend history chart for IVR.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4844 on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock :
In Wednesday trading, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: IVR.PRA) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: IVR) are up about 0.1%.
