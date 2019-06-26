INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC (IVR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC ( IVR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IVR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.14% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.3, the dividend yield is 11.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVR was $16.3, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.66 and a 19.24% increase over the 52 week low of $13.67.

IVR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). IVR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IVR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IVR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( REM )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD )

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF ( XSLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSLV with an increase of 1.68% over the last 100 days. REM has the highest percent weighting of IVR at 3.36%.