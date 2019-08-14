Invesco Mortgage Capital Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for IVR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (Symbol: IVR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.86, changing hands as low as $15.79 per share. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IVR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IVR's low point in its 52 week range is $13.67 per share, with $16.665 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.84.
