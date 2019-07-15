Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund ( IHIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IHIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that IHIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.45, the dividend yield is 5.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IHIT was $10.45, representing a -3.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 6.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IHIT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.