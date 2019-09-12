Quantcast

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PXH

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: PXH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.97, changing hands as high as $21.10 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXH shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, PXH's low point in its 52 week range is $19.18 per share, with $22.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.10.

This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: PXH


