Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. (PXF) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (Symbol: PXF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.42, changing hands as low as $40.33 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PXF's low point in its 52 week range is $36.211 per share, with $44.2869 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.40.
