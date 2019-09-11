Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. (PXF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (Symbol: PXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.93, changing hands as high as $40.10 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PXF's low point in its 52 week range is $36.211 per share, with $44.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.06.
