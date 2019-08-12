Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Invesco Credit Opportunities Fund ( VTA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VTA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.02, the dividend yield is 7.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VTA was $11.02, representing a -5.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.63 and a 13.24% increase over the 52 week low of $9.73.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VTA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.