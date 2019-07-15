Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019

Invesco Bond Fund ( VBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that VBF has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.75, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBF was $18.75, representing a -3.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.40 and a 12.41% increase over the 52 week low of $16.68.

