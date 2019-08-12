Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2019

Invesco Bond Fund ( VBF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased VBF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.94% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.22, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VBF was $19.22, representing a -2.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.67 and a 15.23% increase over the 52 week low of $16.68.

