Invacare Corporation (IVC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019

Invacare Corporation ( IVC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 03, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IVC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that IVC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.07, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IVC was $5.07, representing a -73.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.80 and a 66.23% increase over the 52 week low of $3.05.

IVC is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). IVC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports IVC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.35%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IVC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.