Intuitive Surgical Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ISRG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $517.44, changing hands as high as $523.00 per share. Intuitive Surgical Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ISRG's low point in its 52 week range is $430.24 per share, with $589.32 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $521.32.
