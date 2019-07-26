Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Intuit (INTU) closed at $283.77, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 9.15% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from INTU as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 143.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $961.37 million, down 2.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $6.75 billion, which would represent changes of +19.43% and +13.2%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTU is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.66, so we one might conclude that INTU is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that INTU has a PEG ratio of 2.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.