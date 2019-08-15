Intuit (INTU) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $268.44, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had lost 4.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTU as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 22, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 143.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $961.37 million, down 2.69% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. INTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, INTU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.08, which means INTU is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, INTU's PEG ratio is currently 2.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow INTU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.