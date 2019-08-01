Intuit (INTU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $277.96, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.79%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software had gained 2.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.21% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.52% in that time.

INTU will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect INTU to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 143.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $961.37 million, down 2.69% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for INTU should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. INTU currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that INTU has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.42 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.65, which means INTU is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that INTU currently has a PEG ratio of 2.58. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.