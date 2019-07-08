Intuit Inc. (INTU) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019

Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 18, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INTU prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that INTU has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $270.54, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTU was $270.54, representing a -0.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.14 and a 48.15% increase over the 52 week low of $182.61.

INTU is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) and Oracle Corporation ( ORCL ). INTU's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.25. Zacks Investment Research reports INTU's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 21.19%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTU Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTU through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTU as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IGV )

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF ( PSJ )

First Trust Mega Cap AlphaDEX Fund ( FMK )

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF ( XNTK )

AI Powered Equity ETF ( AIEQ ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSJ with an increase of 16.5% over the last 100 days. IGV has the highest percent weighting of INTU at 5.96%.