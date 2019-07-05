Intuit About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (INTU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/19, Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.47, payable on 7/18/19. As a percentage of INTU's recent stock price of $269.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from INTU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INTU's low point in its 52 week range is $182.61 per share, with $272.14 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $269.49.

In Friday trading, Intuit Inc shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

