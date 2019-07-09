Intro to an IRO: Ana Metelo, Coca-Cola Amatil

Ana Metelo is the Group Head of Investor Relations at Coca-Cola Amatil. Metelo joined Coca-Cola Amatil in September 2017. Before joining Coca-Cola Amatil, Metelo held various Investor Relations roles in Australia including Investor Relations Manager - Australia for Iron Mountain Incorporated, an American enterprise headquartered in Boston, and prior to that, Investor Relations Manager at Recall Holdings. In addition to her experience in Investor Relations in Australia, Metelo has held legal and financial roles in Europe. She has an MBA from Macquarie University in Australia and a Law degree from the University of Coimbra in Portugal. Metelo is a member of the Australian Investor Relations Association (AIRA).

What are your top priorities and biggest challenges?

One of my top priorities as an IR professional is to listen to what investors are saying about the business and make sure that feedback makes its way back to management and the board for analysis and action. This is a long and consistent process that requires first and foremost to identify which investors are the right ones to objectively provide the valuable feedback. However, the market is evolving so rapidly and trends such as the rise of passive investing and changes in regulative frameworks makes it very difficult to target the right investor mix.

How long have you been in your role and how have you seen the role evolve in the past couple of years?

I have been working in Investor Relations for the last six years and today the role of an Investor Relations Office (IRO) is very different to when I started. The investor relations function has grown more strategic and complex due to the current business and financial environment where the risks are real and increasingly growing. Additionally, we are now targeting a wider and no doubt more demanding audience. Today an IRO is asked to do more than ever: engage with investors on the company's financial, business and ESG strategy, understand regulatory frameworks across different jurisdictions, analyse the investor landscape in different countries and provide input to the business strategy.

Although typically the size of the IR team has not changed much over the years, the rapid change in technology has improved the quality of information and reporting systems allowing IR professionals to focus on more value-added activities such as maintaining strong engagement with investors and coordinate information between key departments: strategy, finance, legal, treasury etc. Additionally, the new technology available in the market has allowed IROs to take more control over the investor outreach process and to measure the success of their IR Program more accurately.

How can the IRO best engage the investment community?

Face to face is always the best way to engage with investors. However, Coca-Cola Amatil is based in Australia whereas many of its investors are based in other countries so a meeting in person is not always possible. My view is the more we engage with investors the more we are able to enhance investor awareness and transparency of information relating to the company performance and operations. It is paramount to engage with investors regularly particularly with the largest shareholders of the company. At Amatil we use a great variety of platforms to engage with investors - one on one meetings, website, conferences, investor days, social media and earnings call s. We include them all in our IR program and each of them play an important role in building a long-term relationship with investors. I cannot stress enough that consistent communication across all these platforms is key to build credibility with investors which ultimately leads to greater understanding of the company and ultimately shareholder loyalty and retention.

What advice do you have for the next generation of IRO?

Today IR teams are a key function within the organisation and play a key role in its strategy and valuation. Externally, IROs are viewed by investors as a repository of knowledge of the business and the sector the business operates in. An IRO is someone valued by the investment community for the deep insights into the operations of the business. Additionally, the required expertise for Investor Relations Officers is continuously expanding as new variables are included in the valuation models. So, my advice to the new generation of IROs is to actively look for opportunities to build in-depth and hands-on knowledge of all areas of the business. The first step to achieve this is by building strong relationships internally as well as awareness within the business of the strategic importance and the role of the team. I advise the new generation of IROSs to proactively reach across the organisation and obtain broader experiences by working with colleagues in a wide range of functional areas on key projects that create diversity in their portfolio of knowledge. It is a very rewarding and a valuable experience for the IROs and investors.

What matters most to you when identifying the institutional shareholders in your company and peers?

I have a limited amount of resources and Management time available, thus it is extremely important to me that I target the right institutional shareholders for my register and obviously that the investment at Coca-Cola Amatil is a good fit for the investor stability because this will ensure stability both ways.

Additionally, after I identify the appropriate targets I must have updated information on the profile of the funds as well as on the point of contact within the funds. This is very important particularly now that the role of brokers has changed with the latest regulatory changes - Mifid 2./

What are some challenges you face when liaising with other areas of your organization around proxy and earnings seasons?

I am pleased to say that at Coca-Cola Amatil we do not face big challenges when preparing for results or proxy seasons. And that's the result of two basic factors: good planning and communication between the teams involved. Additionally, we consistently review our processes after these and other important events to ensure that they are efficient and adequate. Getting this feedback is important to continuously improve the way we run these events.

What resources do you rely on to stay up-to-date on the capital markets?

I use several sources of information - The Nasdaq IR Insight platform, local and international media as well as conversations with different stakeholders in the market - investors, service providers and other IROs. Having different resources and sources of information available provides me with broad range of perspectives which is quite useful to anticipate big changes in the market and more importantly how will my role be impacted by those changes.

© Copyright 2019 Nasdaq, Inc. The Nasdaq logo and the Nasdaq 'ribbon' logo are the registered and unregistered trademarks, or service marks, of Nasdaq, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. This communication being is provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, "Nasdaq"), for informational purposes only and is of general character only. None of the information herein constitutes advice, a recommendation, solicitation, invitation or inducement to buy or sell securities of any kind, or as commentary on the value of any security. Before making any investment decision, you should seek independent legal, taxation or financial advice. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. At the time of publication, the information herein was believed to be accurate, however, such information is subject to change without notice and Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty as to the correctness or completeness of the information. The information provided in this report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of Nasdaq and may not be used, reproduced, published or copied, in whole or in part, in any form or for any purpose whatsoever without the express written permission of Nasdaq. This information is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any citizen or resident of, or otherwise located in, any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to any law or regulation or which would subject Nasdaq to any registration or licensing requirements or any other liability within such jurisdiction. By reviewing this document, you acknowledge that neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall under any circumstance be liable for any lost profits or lost opportunity, indirect, special, consequential, incidental, or punitive damages whatsoever, even if Nasdaq or its third-party providers have been advised of the possibility of such damages. Additionally, unless due to willful tortious misconduct or gross negligence, neither Nasdaq nor any of its third-party providers shall have any liability in tort, contract, or otherwise (and as permitted by law, product liability), to you or any third party. This disclaimer is governed by the laws of the State of New York.