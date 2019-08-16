Intrexon Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for XON

In trading on Friday, shares of Intrexon Corp (Symbol: XON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.11, changing hands as high as $7.14 per share. Intrexon Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of XON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, XON's low point in its 52 week range is $3.95 per share, with $19.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.01.
