Quantcast

Interserve names Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as new finance chief

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 23 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Interserve Group on Tuesday named Rolls-Royce veteran Mark Morris as its new finance chief in place of Mark Whiteling who stepped down in April soon after the company was placed in administration.

Morris has worked at Rolls-Royce Plc for 28 years in various roles and was the engine maker's finance head before joining offshore drilling contractor Seadrill more than three years ago in the same role, the company said.

Interserve, one of the British government's biggest contractors, was placed in administration in March and was immediately taken over by its lenders after shareholders rejected a rescue plan for the debt-laden company.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: ISVJF ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar