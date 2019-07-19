Interpublic (IPG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2019 results on Jul 23, before the opening bell.

So far this year, shares of Interpublic have gained 10.7% compared with 8.1% rise of the industry it belongs to and 17.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Let's check out how things are shaping up for the announcement.

What to Expect This Time

Interpublic's top line is expected to be hurt by the negative impact of foreign currency movement, which is likely to be partially offset by the positive impact of organic growth and acquisitions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 revenues stands at $2.12 billion, indicating year-over-year decrease of 11.3%.

Organic growth in the United States is expected to be driven by strength across media and advertising businesses. Solid revenues from Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and UK are likely to drive organic growth in international markets.

In first-quarter 2019, net revenues of $2.00 billion increased 13% year over year. The company witnessed organic net revenue growth of 5.7% in the United States and 7.7% in international markets.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 44 cents, indicating growth of 2.3% from the year-ago reported figure. In first-quarter 2019, adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share increased year over year.

What Our Model Says

Interpublic has an Earnings ESP of -2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) Price and EPS Surprise

