Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. ( IPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IPG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.91, the dividend yield is 4.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPG was $19.91, representing a -20.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.10 and a 1.79% increase over the 52 week low of $19.56.

IPG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Omnicom Group Inc. ( OMC ) and WPP plc ( WPP ). IPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports IPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.61%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.