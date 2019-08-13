International Paper Company (IP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

International Paper Company ( IP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that IP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.54, the dividend yield is 5.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IP was $38.54, representing a -29.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.95 and a 2.64% increase over the 52 week low of $37.55.

IP is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Suzano S.A. ( SUZ ) and Domtar Corporation ( UFS ). IP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.93. Zacks Investment Research reports IP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -11.57%, compared to an industry average of -14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF ( CUT )

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF ( FTRI )

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund ( WOOD )

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF ( JHMA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMA with an decrease of -0.99% over the last 100 days. CUT has the highest percent weighting of IP at 4.7%.