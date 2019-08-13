International Game Technology (IGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

International Game Technology ( IGT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IGT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that IGT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.19, the dividend yield is 6.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IGT was $13.19, representing a -39.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.94 and a 8.92% increase over the 52 week low of $12.11.

IGT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ). IGT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports IGT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 28.23%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IGT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to IGT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IGT as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( IBHB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IBHB with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IGT at 2.19%.