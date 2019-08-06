International Flavors & Fragrances Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.59, changing hands as low as $122.69 per share. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IFF's low point in its 52 week range is $121.85 per share, with $152.95 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $126.35.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »