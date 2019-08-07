International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IBM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $140.73, the dividend yield is 4.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IBM was $140.73, representing a -8.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.36 and a 32.84% increase over the 52 week low of $105.94.

IBM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) and Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ). IBM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.68. Zacks Investment Research reports IBM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.38%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IBM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IBM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IBM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( TDIV )

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF ( DJD )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide ( RDIV )

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF ( SCHD )

First Trust Morningstar ETF ( FDL ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is TDIV with an increase of 1.54% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IBM at 8.47%.