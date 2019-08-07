Interface, Inc. (TILE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Interface, Inc. ( TILE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TILE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that TILE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.81, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TILE was $11.81, representing a -51.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.50 and a 0.72% increase over the 52 week low of $11.73.

TILE is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. ( MHK ) and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ). TILE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports TILE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.01%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

