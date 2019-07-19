Intercorp Financial prices US IPO at $46, within the range

Intercorp Financial Services, which is a leading bank, insurer, and wealth manager in Peru, raised $414 million by offering 9 million shares at $46, within the range of $44 to $50. Intercorp Financial Services plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol IFS. BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan and Itau BBA acted as lead managers on the deal.
