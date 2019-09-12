Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. ( ICE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ICE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ICE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.06, the dividend yield is 1.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ICE was $89.06, representing a -6.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $95.55 and a 27.79% increase over the 52 week low of $69.69.

ICE is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS ) and Morgan Stanley ( MS ). ICE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports ICE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.06%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ICE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ICE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ICE as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF ( IAI )

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( LGLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 8.19% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of ICE at 4.56%.