Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Reports Lower June Volumes

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc .'s ICE average daily volume (ADV) in June decreased 0.3% to 6.3 million largely attributable to lower Financial ADV. However, higher Commodities ADV partially offset the decline. The company reported 3.3% year-over-year decrease in Financials volume that dropped to 3 million contracts per day. There were 20 trading days in June.





Agriculture and Metals ADV of 0.5 million contracts improved 1.8%. Energy volume too increased 2.7% to 2.8 million contracts per day. Commodities ADV increased 2.6% to 3.3 million in June.Interest Rate volume decreased 3.8% to 2.3 million contracts per day whereas Equity Index volume slipped 0.2% to 0.6 million contracts. Foreign exchange volume increased 14.7% to nearly 0.04 million contracts.Revenues per contract were 12 cents for the month, down 7.8% year over year.Shares of Intercontinental Exchange have outperformed the industry year to date. The stock has rallied 17.6% compared with the industry's increase of 15.7%. The company's compelling product portfolio, along with a broad range of risk management services, strategic buyouts and a robust capital position will likely help the stock retain its growth momentum.





Intercontinental Exchange is set to report second-quarter results on Aug 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at 91 cents, indicating year-over-year decrease of 1.1%. Our proven model shows that the company is likely to beat on earnings this time around. This is because it has the right combination of a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an Earnings ESP of +0.91%. The company delivered positive surprise in the last four reported quarters. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



Recently, MarketAxess Holdings Ltd. MKTX , CME Group Inc. CME and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE reported trading volume for June 2019. While MarketAxess reported trading volume of $182.9 billion for the month, Cboe Global posted ADV of 7.3 million contracts, up 0.6% year over year. CME Group reported record ADV in Agricultural Commodities, Metals, Interest Rate options and Metals options for June 2019. Options volume of 5.7 million contracts surged 63%.

