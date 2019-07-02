Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) June DARTs Down Sequentially

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR has released its Electronic Brokerage segment's performance metrics for June 2019. The segment, which deals with the clearance and settlement of trades for individual and institutional clients globally, reported sequential decline in Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTs).
Total client DARTs were 807,000, down 10% from May 2019 but up 1% from June 2018. Total customer accounts grew 1% from the prior month and 19% from the prior-year month to 644,800.
Net new accounts were 6,200, falling 22% sequentially and 33% year over year. On an annualized basis, the company recorded Cleared Average DARTs per customer accounts of 280,000. This reflects a fall of 12% from May 2019 and 18% from June 2018.
Interactive Brokers' total options contracts were 25.9 million, down 21% from May 2019 and 6% from June 2018. Also, futures contracts decreased 17% from the prior month and 3% from the year-ago month to 10.6 million.
At the end of June, client equity was $153.1 billion, up 6% sequentially and 14% year over year. Further, Interactive Brokers recorded client credit balance of $54.6 billion, up 3% sequentially and 12% from June 2018. The company's customer margin loan balance of $25.7 billion declined 1% from the previous month and 11% from the prior-year month.
Shares of Interactive Brokers have lost 15.2% over the past year compared with 13.5% decline of the industry
it belongs to.
.
