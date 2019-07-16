Inter Parfums (IPAR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (Symbol: IPAR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $66.46, changing hands as high as $67.14 per share. Inter Parfums, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IPAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IPAR's low point in its 52 week range is $54.22 per share, with $80.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $66.43.
