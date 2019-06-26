Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Inter Parfums, Inc. ( IPAR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased IPAR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that IPAR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $65.82, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IPAR was $65.82, representing a -18.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.99 and a 25.01% increase over the 52 week low of $52.65.

IPAR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company ( PG ) and Unilever PLC ( UL ). IPAR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81. Zacks Investment Research reports IPAR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 10.38%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the IPAR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to IPAR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have IPAR as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF ( FSTA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FSTA with an increase of 9.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of IPAR at 0.06%.