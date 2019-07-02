Intelsat bonds fall following counter C-band proposal

Shutterstock photo





By Paul Kilby

NEW YORK, July 2 (IFR) - Bonds issued by satellite company Intelsat fell Tuesday after a counter proposal to its market based C-band auction renewed concerns about the debt-laden company's deleveraging plans.

The 5.5% 2023s issued by Intelsat Jackson Holdings were down a point at 91.00, while the 8.125% 2023s issued by Intelsat Luxembourg had fallen 1.875 points to hit 75.75, according to MarketAxess data.

Intelsat has large holdings of C-band spectrum - airwaves primarily used for transmitting cable TV via satellites, which the Federal Communications Commission wants to open up to roll out 5G networks for US consumers.

The FCC is yet to decide how the spectrum capacity will be freed up.

Investors had been hoping that Intelsat would be able to cash in on a market-based sale of C-band spectrum to bring down leverage, which stands at around 9 times.

Tuesday's letter, however, called the market based C-band auction proposed by the C-Band Alliance (CBA), which includes Intelsat, "emphatically one-sided."

The group added that its own approach "best serves the public interest by ensuring that the benefits of 5G services and applications are made available to consumers as quickly and as widely as possible."

The Luxembourg based Intelsat had already come under pressure in March amid reports that US President Donald Trump would push for a bigger role in managing the country's 5G wireless spectrum.

And some lawmakers in the US have reportedly frowned on foreign firms such as Intelsat benefiting from the sale of the C-band spectrum.

The company, along with several other satellite providers, has been pushing for a voluntary market-based sale of C band spectrum to create space for 5G.

Despite some speed bumps, analysts at Citigroup in March had expected Intelsat to successfully complete the sale and use the approximately US$3bn in proceeds to bring down leverage to around five to six times.

Moody's, however, said in June that Intelsat's capital structure is unsustainable with an increased potential for a debt restructuring.

In June, Intelsat Jackson Holdings tapped its 9.75% 2025s at par to raise another US$400m, in part to repay debt. Those bonds were still above reoffer at 101.875 on Tuesday but off the high of 104.063 seen on June 20, according to MarketAxess data.

Interest expense now consumes almost 65% of Ebitda, up from just over 50% four years ago and with Ebitda declining liability management has done little to dent leverage, said Moody's.

"Even in the event of a large cash inflow and significant de-levering from a C-band spectrum sale,... it is not clear that the company would subsequently be repositioned for growth and cash flow self-sustainability," the rating agency said.

