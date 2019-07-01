Intel (INTC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $48.05, moving +0.38% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 7.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from INTC as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.60 billion, down 8.02% from the year-ago period.

INTC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $68.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.64% and -3.3%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% lower. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, INTC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.35.

It is also worth noting that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.