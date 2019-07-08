Intel (INTC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $47.82, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest chipmaker had gained 6.61% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 5.97% in that time.

INTC will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect INTC to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.60 billion, down 8.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $68.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.64% and -3.3%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for INTC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.89% lower. INTC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note INTC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.62.

We can also see that INTC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.