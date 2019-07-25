Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shutterstock photo

Intel (INTC) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Thursday. And the semiconductor giant, which saw its shares punished after a disappointing Q1 number, can use a strong top- and bottom-line beat to get the bears off its back.

Intel’s shares, which are up 10% year to date, have been rocky for much of 2019, reaching to 52-week low in June on the heels of lowering its forecast. But the stock has come roaring back, climbing 10% over the past thirty days. That’s the good news. The bad news, the shares are still down more than 12% over the past three months, while falling about 2% over the past year. This compares to a 19% year-to-date rise in the S&P 500 index. How will the stock react after the numbers are released?

Wall Street is bracing for the semiconductor giant to report its first year-over-year revenue decline in four years. Aside from increased competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel has been hurt from the U.S.- China trade war, which has slowed demand in the data center and memory markets. What’s more, Intel in April opted to give up on its 5G mobile modem business, which according to reports Apple is now vying to acquire that business for an estimated $1 billion. It would seem these issues are priced into the stock.

What’s more, Microsoft’s (MSFT) strong results, which showed increased cloud demand, suggests that things might not be as bad for Intel. The question will be with the company’s guidance. Vijay Rakesh, analyst with Mizuho Securities, expects the September guidance to be weak. He sees improved PC shipments for the just-ended quarter due to aggressive buying ahead of the tariff increase, but sees that demand scaling back in the second half of the year. Rakesh has a Buy rating on the stock and $52 price target. Will he be correct?

For the quarter that ended June, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company is expected to earn 90 cents per share on revenue of $15.7 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.04 per share on revenue of $16.96 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to decline 7.4% year over year to $4.24 per share, while full-year revenue of $68.35 billion would decline 3.5% year over year.

In the first quarter, the company reported earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat the 87 per share analysts were looking for. First quarter revenue of $16.06 billion topped consensus of $16.02 billion. But the stock fell more than 7% after the company lowered its full-year guidance. Intel said it expects full year revenue of $69.0 billion compared to estimates of $71.05 billion, which signaled decline from $70.8 billion in 2018 — thus marking the company’s first revenue drop since 2015.

This is going to be a “reset” quarter for Intel as it focuses on strengthening its data-center business, which is expected to see a 12% drop in revenue during the quarter, while its largest segment, client computing, is expected to decline about 7%. All told, assuming Intel beats on the top and bottom lines, this will be the company’s twelfth straight earnings beat, suggesting Intel has been one of the better-executing companies on the Dow, despite its recent pullback in the stock.