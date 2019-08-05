Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.68, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $48.68, representing a -18.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.59 and a 14.92% increase over the 52 week low of $42.36.

INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.55%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( TDIV )

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )

iShares Trust ( VLUE )

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 9.78% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 8.19%.