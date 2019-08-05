Quantcast

Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.315 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased INTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that INTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.68, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of INTC was $48.68, representing a -18.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.59 and a 14.92% increase over the 52 week low of $42.36.

INTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ). INTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.29. Zacks Investment Research reports INTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.55%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the INTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to INTC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have INTC as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund ( TDIV )
  • iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )
  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )
  • iShares Trust ( VLUE )
  • VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH ).


The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 9.78% over the last 100 days. TDIV has the highest percent weighting of INTC at 8.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar