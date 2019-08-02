Intel Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for INTC

In trading on Friday, shares of Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.25, changing hands as low as $48.58 per share. Intel Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INTC's low point in its 52 week range is $42.36 per share, with $59.59 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $48.56.
