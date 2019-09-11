Integra Buys Rebound Therapeutics to Boost Neurosurgery Line

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART has acquired privately-held Rebound Therapeutics that develops single-use, disposable devices in the field of minimally invasive surgical procedures. With this purchase, the combined neurosurgical products portfolio will become a key component under Integra's therapeutic-focused offering.

However, financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

Rebound Therapeutics' minimally invasive surgical (MIS) technology comprises integrated optics and illumination. This is capable of interfacing with the existing operating room monitors. Integra believes, Rebound's MIS technological platform will expand its neurosurgical products portfolio within the Codman Specialty Surgical space.

Neurosurgery Market Prospects

Per a recent Research and Markets report, the global neurosurgery devices market, valued at $12.5 billion in 2017, is expected to see a CAGR of 8.2% in 2026.

Other Recent Developments in Neurosurgical Space

Considering this growing demand for neurosurgical devices across the globe, Integra of late started to work on strategic investments within this space. In July, the company acquired the neurosurgical device maker Arkis Biosciences. Arkis has a portfolio of products including the CerebroFlo external ventricular drainage (EVD) catheter with Endexo technology and a permanent additive designed to reduce the risk of catheter obstruction due to thrombus formation.

The acquisition of Arkis Biosciences is expected to strengthen Integra's offerings in neurocritical care and its position as the world leader in advanced catheter technology.

This apart, within global neurosurgery business, the company is registering solid sales growth in dural access and repair, banking on growth in both graft and sealant product lines.

Share Price Performance

Shares of Integra have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The stock has rallied 27.1% against the industry's 1.1% decline.

