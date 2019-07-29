Quantcast

Insurer Hiscox posts higher profit as premiums rise

By Reuters

July 29 (Reuters) - Insurer Hiscox reported a higher first-half profit on Monday as it earned more from premiums and strong returns on investment, helping offset steep claims from natural catastrophes, including typhoon Jebi in Japan and hurricane Michael in Florida.

The FTSE 100-listed company, which underwrites a range of risks including fine art, classic cars, kidnap and ransom, said pretax profit rose 3.3% to $168 million for the six months ended June 30.

