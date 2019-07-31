Quantcast

Insurer Direct Line profit drops 10.2%

By Reuters




July 31 (Reuters) - Direct Line , Britain's largest motor insurer, reported a 10.2% fall in first-half profit on Wednesday but pushed its dividend marginally higher as its overall number of policies in force fell in a very competitive UK market.

The FTSE 100 company also said profit at its motor insurance business was hampered due to a charge of 15.9 million pounds relating to Britain's plans to change the discount rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries.

