Quantcast

Insurer Chubb decides to cut exposure to coal

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 1 (Reuters) - Insurer Chubb Ltd , on Monday decided to cut its exposure to operators of coal-powered plants and said it will not underwrite new risks for companies that generate more than 30% of their revenue from coal.

Chubb said for existing coal plants insurance coverage for risks that exceed this threshold will be phased out by 2022, and for utilities beginning in 2022.

Additionally, it will also not invest in companies that generate more than 30% of revenue from thermal coal mining or energy production from coal.

At least 34 coal divestment or restriction policy announcements have been made by financial institutions since the start of 2018, according to a published in February by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis(graphic).

Chubb said the exceptions to the new policy will be considered until 2022, taking into account an insured company's commitment to reduce coal dependence and also regions that do not have practical near term alternative energy sources.

The company's new coal policy is expected to have minimal impact on premium revenue and no impact on investment performance, Chubb said.





This article appears in: Stocks , Insurance , Banking and Loans , Politics
Referenced Symbols: CB ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar